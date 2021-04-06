‘Falcon And The Winter Soldier’: Emily VanCamp On Why Agent Carter’s Punishment By U.S. Government Doesn’t Fit The Crime

Warning: This interview contains spoilers from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 3, “The Power Broker.”

Agent Sharon Carter, we hardly knew thee, is essentially what it boils down to after seeing Captain America’s former flame show up in Episode 3 of Disney+/Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

While still showing an ability to get a guy out of tricky situation — similar to how she saved Captain America in his second movie, she saves Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes from a bunch of bounty hunters several times over in Episode 3– Carter is a little jaded; on the run from the U.S., hiding out in the Pan Pacific island city of Madripoor.

“So much has changed. Everything that used to motivate Sharon Carter is no longer. That’s pretty evident in Episode 3 off the bat, when we see her. Clearly Sharon’s been through it, and isn’t too happy about that. So whatever was driving her before, that loyalty to the government and to Cap, that sort of wide-eyed agent feeling that she gave off, it’s pretty stripped away at this point,” actress Emily VanCamp told Deadline today.

Sharon Carter is the niece of Agent Peggy Carter, Captain America’s first love interest around WWII. That doesn’t stop him from stealing a kiss with Sharon later on during his millennial life.

“She has not had the easiest of times. Even though she’s thriving in this environment, it’s not what she would have wanted. She’s very much seeking that pardon, that’s where we find her,” says VanCamp about the new Sharon we see.

Which brings up the question: Just how bad was Sharon Carter regarding her dealings with the U.S. government that provoked her to go on the run? What did she do that was so bad? Or was it just bad from a political shenanigans point of view?

VanCamp exclaims, “Based on what some of these other characters have done, and have successfully been pardoned [for], I think it’s shocking she’s still on the run, that she’s still this fugitive, living in Madripoor, dealing in stolen art. It seems shocking to me, and equally shocking to her.”

Theories flew promptly after Episode 3 on fanboy sites that VanCamp’s Carter could be “The Power Broker,” the enigmatic new villain who is orchestrating the spread of super serum and dealing with the Flag smasher renegade group led by Karli Morgenthau. Many were led to believe Carter could be the Power Broker given her remark to her cohort after saying goodbye to Bucky and Sam that they “have a couple of big problems.” However, when you do the math, it doesn’t make sense that Sharon would be the Power Broker. The Power Broker would never lead Sam, Bucky and Zemo to Nagle (the architect of the super serum). Nor would the Power Broker let Zemo shoot Nagle and get away with it.

VanCamp totally hears us. “I can’t talk about anything,” she says, “but I do love the theories swirling around.”

Lastly we asked VanCamp about the future of The Resident and another reboot of Revenge.

In regards to a Resident Season 5, there is no word yet.

The actress who played Emily Thorne/Amanda Clarke for 89 episodes on ABC’s thriller series Revenge also tells us that she feels the protag from that series has closed the book.

“I feel Amanda got the ending that she wanted, and we explored so many different versions of her story,” says VanCamp, who wasn’t involved in the latest developments of a Latinx version of Revenge.

If Emily Thorne was to rise again, one would think it would be with a firm where she mentors others in getting their revenge.

Says VanCamp, “That was sort of a concept but with a different character, and that was touched on in the series finale.”