Facebook-Spotify Deal Allows Full Music Tracks To Play In Facebook App

has expanded its partnership with Spotify, enabling paying subscribers to stream full-length music tracks within the Facebook app.

The integration is launching in 27 markets, including the U.S., and will reach more territories in the coming months, Facebook said.

Facebook described the expansion as a “natural next step” in its ongoing relationship with Spotify. In addition to the full-track capability via a “miniplayer experience,” users can share 30-second music clips from Spotify and other music services into Facebook and Instagram Stories.

“Music has always been a vehicle for expression, but it’s also a means of connection,” a Facebook blog post said. “Whether you’re discovering a new artist through a friend or sharing your favorite songs from growing up, music has the power to bring people together.”

The tech companies first teamed up in 2019 with an agreement allowing 15-second music clips to be posted to Facebook Stories.

The expanded Spotify arrangement was mentioned last week among a raft of major audio announcements last week by Facebook. The social media giant is making a push in the podcast and audio space, which is an increasing focus for a range of companies. Similar to the Spotify deal, podcast listening will be enabled within the Facebook app. The company also created a new forum for audio creators and launched an alternative to Clubhouse’s social audio platform.

Apple has also turned its attention to audio, ratcheting up competition with Spotify. It said last week it will introduce a subscription podcast offering, allowing users pay for new content or to get ad-free versions of shows.