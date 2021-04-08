Facebook, Instagram Service Down, Thousands Report Outages

and Instagram went down Thursday afternoon in a widespread outage that seemed start around 5:30 ET with thousand people reporting problems with the service on the webstie Downdetector.

The issue follows an outage three weeks ago that took Facebook and Instagram offline for a few hours.

At it’s height, 156,000 users had reported trouble with Facebook and well over 100,000 with Instagram. The reports have trended down since.

The outage also hit WhatsApp and Messenger.

It wasn’t clear yet what caused the problem as users of the social media giant griped about out outage on #facebook down.