‘Face The Nation’ Sees Dem Congresswoman Val Demings Defend Mi’Khia Bryant Ohio Shooting

Democratic Congresswoman Val Demings, the former chief of the Orlando, Florida Police Department, said Sunday on CBS’s Face the Nation that the Ohio officer who fatally shot Mi’Khia Bryant acted as “he was trained to do.”

However, Demings later supported the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which has a clause where individual police officers could face personal civil lawsuits. “And I do think there are opportunities to sue those individuals on a personal level,” Demings said. “The department is always, or can always be held accountable.”

Demings told Face the Nation host John Dickerson that the police body camera video indicated Ohio Officer Nicholas Reardon was acting properly when he fired four shots at Bryant as she appeared to lunge at two other people with a knife.

Demings said Reardon acted “with the main thought of preventing a tragedy and a loss of life of the person who was about to be assaulted. She added that police make “split-second decisions” while on patrol.