Evelyn Braxton Developing Cooking Series With Lauren Grace Media

EXCLUSIVE: Evelyn Braxton, the matriarch of long-running reality series Braxton Family Values, is cooking up a new show.

Braxton is developing a cooking format with Dorothy Toran and Leslie Farrell’s Lauren Grace Media. Cooking With Ms. E, which is inspired by her upcoming cookbook, will see her give viewers an inside look into one of her favorite places – her kitchen.

The series will also see Braxton joined by a number of guests in the kitchen as she bakes up recipes, including her famous buffins – a cross between a muffin and a biscuit.

Evelyn Braxton is an opera singer, certified life coach and mother of six including hit singer Toni Braxton. She is one of the stars of WEtv’s Braxton Family Values, which recently aired its seventh season.

Lauren Grace Media was launched in February 2020 by The Real Housewives of New Jersey exec producer Toran and former NBCU exec Farrell.

It is the latest project to be added to their development slate, which also includes a true-crime series from Elisabeth Röhm and Malik Yoba, family docu-series Keeping The Faith, about a mixed raced family in California, Model Misses, the docu-follow about the journey of four Jamaican trans women living in the Bronx, Seeking Justice with Rod Demery, a true crime series based in Shreveport, Louisiana with producing partners Dana Olsen, Chris Melton and Greg Mazolla. The company is also entering the scripted space with Oddly Popular, the half hour single cam comedy created by Carissa and Fred Gallo, and Followed, the dramatic series inspired by Toran’s early life in West Africa, in partnership with Shari Ortner.

The pair also exec produced Bravo’s Race in America: Our Vote Counts and Race in America: A Movement Not A Moment.

“I am thrilled to collaborate with Lauren Grace Media. The first time I met Dorothy and Leslie, I knew my vision for the show aligned perfectly with theirs. Look at God,” Braxton said.

“We are so excited to partner with Evelyn on this wonderful cooking series. Her incredible ability to bring people together through her recipes makes all of Evelyn’s dishes food for the soul,” added Farrell and Toran.

Evelyn Braxton is represented by Toni Moore, Esquire of The Moore Legal Firm. Lauren Grace Media is represented by Vital Artists Agency.