European Union Will Allow Fully Vaccinated Tourists To Visit This Summer

Start booking your flight. Ursula von der Leven, president of the European Commission, said today that American tourists who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will be allowed into its member countries this summer.

Speaking to the New York Times Sunday, she promised lifting the travel ban will happen soon.

“The Americans, as far as I can see, use European Medicines Agency-approved vaccines,” von der Leyer said. “This will enable free movement and the travel to the European Union. Because one thing is clear: All 27 member states will accept, unconditionally, all those who are vaccinated with vaccines that are approved by EMA.”

Non-essential travel to Europe has been officially banned since the pandemic erupted. But tourism-driven nations have pushed for an end to the restrictions so air travel can resume.

The commission is the executive branch of the European Union. It is currently trying to devise a vaccination certificate that all of its members can accept.

Van der Leyen has not given a timetable for the lifting of restrictions. However, all three vaccines administered in the US have been approved.

Approval of trans-Atlantic flights may still come with certain restrictions by individual nations, Van der Leyer cautioned.