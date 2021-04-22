European Premiere Of Questlove’s ‘Summer Of Soul’ To Open Sheffield Doc/Fest

UK documentary festival Sheffield Doc/Fest (June 4-13) will open with the European premiere of Questlove’s acclaimed Summer Of Soul, which scooped the Grand Jury Prize and Audience Award at Sundance this year. The doc chronicles the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival and will be released by Searchlight Pictures and Hulu this summer (in cinemas and on Disney+ Star in the UK).

The festival will close with The Story of Looking, the latest documentary from prolific filmmaker Mark Cousins. This time out, Cousins turns his lens to looking at the world’s complexities, contradictions and beauty in the context of people’s long confinements at home and constant assault from images. Cousins will also appear in conversation at the event.

In a first for Doc/Fest, the event will also screen its opening night (June 4) and closing (June 12) simultaneously in cinemas around the UK. At present, venues are set to re-open in May under government coronavirus guidance.

The fest also revealed further titles that will screen in the program this year. The list includes Nick Green’s Carlos Ghosn The Last Flight, about the plight of the former Renault-Nissan exec, Kazuo Hara’s Minamata Mandala, an epic 15-year journey about the famous controversy told in a three-part movie, the UK premiere of Alba Sotorra’s The Return: Life After Isis, about a group of Western Women whose teenage years were spent supporting the terror group but now want to return home, and the European premiere of Anna Muylaert and Lô Polit’s Alvorada Palace, about former Brazilian president Dilma Rousseff in the lead up to her impeachment trial.

The rest of the 2021 Doc/Fest program will be unveiled May 12.

“We wanted to open and close with films that spoke to our programme and to what Sheffield Doc/Fest stands for, and to inspire our audiences after a very difficult time,” said Doc/Fest Director Cíntia Gil. “These films have helped us imagine our programme along the winter lockdown months, and will hopefully add to the joy of coming together again to share life and film before the Summer blooms.”