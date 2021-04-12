‘Derbez Family Vacation’ Season 2 Sets Premiere Date On Pantaya

EXCLUSIVE: The first four episodes of the second season of Derbez Family Vacation (De Viaje Con Los Derbez) will premiere on May 20 on Spanish-language streaming service Pantaya.

The remaining three episodes will launch on May 27.

The Spanish-language docu-comedy offers a behind-the-scenes look at the vacation adventures of Mexican megastar Eugenio Derbez and his family, many of whom also are actors.

In Season 2, the family explores the scenery of the northwest of the United States, from extreme adventures at Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls, Idaho, exploring the breathtaking views at Yellowstone National Park, to having close encounters with big and small wild creatures in Big Sky, Montana.

The series is produced in association with Lionsgate by Derbez and Ben Odell’s 3Pas Studios as well as Katy Wallin and Stephanie Bloch Chambers’ Wallin Chambers Entertainment. Derbez, Ben Odell, Javier Williams, Katy Wallin and Stephanie Bloch Chambers serve as executive producers and Chambers also serves as the showrunner. Aislinn Derbez is also an executive producer.

The first season of the series is available on Pantaya in the U.S. and Puerto Rico and internationally on Amazon Prime Video.

3Pas Studios and Wallin Chambers are repped by UTA.