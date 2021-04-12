Ethan Hawke and John Leguizamo Set For ‘Waiting For Godot’ Off Broadway Streaming Production

Ethan Hawke and John Leguizamo will star in an Off Broadway streaming production of Samuel Beckett’s Waiting For Godot, directed by Scott Elliott and premiering online Tuesday, May 6.

The New Group production will co-star Wallace Shawn, Tarik Trotter and Drake Bradshaw. Hawke will play Vladimir, and Leguizamo will portray Estragon.

The production is the first in a new venture called The New Group Off Stage, from The New Group in association with John Ridley’s Nō Studios and Frank Marshall.

“This project is the epitome of what we mean by ’theatrical expressions in different media’: bringing together top tier artists across disciplines – film, television, stage, music – to collaborate in a hybrid, on-screen world, finding a way to make a play newly alive for themselves,” said Elliott, Artistic Director of The New Group. “It was a unique and singularly meaningful experience for all of us.”

The New Group describes the production as an “experimental exploration of a storied play” that “combines theatrical invention and innovative filmmaking.” Waiting for Godot will be co-produced by MiLa Media, with production design by Derek McLane and costume design by Qween Jean. Director of Photography is Kramer Morgenthau.

Waiting for Godot will premiere online Thursday, May 6 at 7PM ET, and available to stream at the http://www.thenewgroup.org. Tickets can be purchased for 72-hour or seven-day rentals.