Veteran Publicist Erica Gray Launches New PR Firm The Spotlight Company

Veteran publicist Erica Gray has exited Viewpoint and opened her own agency, called The Spotlight Company.
“If the pandemic has taught me anything it’s that life is precious so it felt like the right time to take the knowledge and experience I’ve acquired from my wonderful mentors over the years and go out on my own,” Gray said.
She brings with her her full client roster that includes Elisabeth Moss, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Lizzy Caplan, Kyra Sedgwick, Thomas Sadoski, Aya Cash, Sam Jay, Ashley Zukerman, Ari Graynor, Brian Geraghty, Leslie Grossman, Amy Landecker, Tory Kittles and Scott Porter among others.
Prior to Viewpoint, where she joined in 2012, Gray worked for Slate PR, opening the company’s New York office in 2010. She began her career at Huvane Baum Halls in 2001 and moved with them to what became PMK/HBH.
