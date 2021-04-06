Eric And Kim Tannenbaum Re-Up Overall Deal With Lionsgate Television

EXCLUSIVE: Top series producers Eric and Kim Tannenbaum have renewed their overall television deal with Lionsgate to continue to develop and produce scripted programming for the independent studio through their The Tannenbaum Company banner.

Since the duo set up shop at Lionsgate three years ago, the Tannenbaum Co. has delivered three series, the well received musical dramedy Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, a strong digital performer currently in its second season on NBC; the Topher Grace-starring new comedy Home Economics premiering tomorrow on ABC; and the upcoming Acapulco for Apple TV+, a TV series offshoot from Pantelion Films’ hit movie How To Be A Latin Lover.

“Eric and Kim are incredible partners. They’re experts in their television craft with an affinity for great storytelling, which has made for a fruitful symbiotic relationship,” said Lionsgate Television Group Chairman Kevin Beggs. “We’re very proud of the projects we’re already producing and developing together, and it’s just the tip of the iceberg of all the funny, touching and engaging premium content we’ll be bringing to television viewers.”

The Tannenbaums also executive produce two series set up prior to their move to Lionsgate, Fox’s The Moodys, now in its second season, and TBS’s The Last OG starring Tracy Morgan, which has been picked up for a fourth season. The Tannenbaum Co.’s past series credits include CBS’ Two and a Half Men and The Odd Couple as well as Freeform’s Young and Hungry.

“We’re thrilled to expand our partnership with the Lionsgate family and to be working together on a number of amazing series with talented casts, creative teams and producing partners,” said the Tannenbaums. “The television team is very supportive of our vision, our work, and share the same passion for creating stories that resonate with audiences. Lionsgate has been a great creative home for us and we look forward to continuing our stay.”