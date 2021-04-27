Skip to main content
Columbia Pictures Exec Eric Darnell Joins WME Motion Picture Literary Department As Agent

EXCLUSIVE:  WME has hired former Columbia Pictures creative executive Eric Darnell as an agent in the motion picture literary department.

At Columbia Pictures, Darnell supervised production on Scott Beck & Bryan Woods’ Adam Driver-starring sci-fi thriller, 65, in addition to shepherding development across a multitude of projects.

Previously, Darnell worked at the Russo Brother’s AGBO where he helped shepherd development and production across both film with Apple’s Cherry, A24’s Everything Everywhere All At Once, Netflix’s Exit West and Universal’s The Electric State, as well as television with Amazon’s Citadel.

Prior to that, Darnell was a contributing member of the Lucasfilm story group where he supported executives during the production of Star Wars Ep 9: The Rise of Skywalker which grossed over $1.07 billion at the global box office.

Darnell joins WME on the heels of several agent promotions across the department, including Connor Armstrong, McCall​ Koenig and Brett​ Rosen.

