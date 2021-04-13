George Clooney, Noah Wyle, Julianna Margulies & Anthony Edwards Join ‘ER’ Cast Reunion For ‘Stars In The House’

George Clooney, Noah Wyle, Julianna Margulies and Anthony Edwards will reunite with other cast members of NBC’s classic hospital drama ER for a special Earth Day episode of Stars in the House, the YouTube series benefitting The Actors Fund.

The ER reunion episode is set for Thursday, April 22 at 8pm ET.

The episode, another in the series’ popular TV cast reunions, also will benefit Waterkeeper Alliance, the global clean water nonprofit. The idea for the joint benefit came from actress Gloria Reuben, who portrayed ER‘s physician assistant Jeanie Boulet and now serves as the President of Waterkeeper Alliance.

Also joining the virtual reunion: Laura Innes (who played Kerry Weaver), Alex Kingston (Elizabeth Corday), Goran Visnjic (Luka Kovac), Paul McCrane (Robert Romano), Ming-Na Wen (Jing-Mei Chen), Laura Cerón (Chuny Marquez), Yvette Freeman (Haleh Adams), Conni Marie Brazelton (Connie Oligario), and CCH Pounder (Angela Hicks).

ER, which ran on NBC from 1994-2009, was a cornerstone of the network’s Must See TV Thursday night programming, scored 22 Emmy Awards out of 124 nominations and launched the careers of Clooney, Wyle, Margulies, Visnjic and others.

Stars in the House, created and hosted by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, has raised more than $823,630 to benefit The Actors Fund’ Covid relief efforts, and over $203,337 for other charities, since its first show following the Broadway pandemic shutdown in March 2020.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be reuniting with my ER family for a cause that is so close to my heart, and so grateful to Seth and James for allowing us to use their incredible platform to do so,” said Reuben. “I’ve been involved with Waterkeeper Alliance for fifteen years, representing over 350 community-based Waterkeepers around the globe, and the work that they do is beyond comparison. We must continue to fight for clean water not just on Earth Day, but all year round!”

The ER reunion episode will stream exclusively on People’s social platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, as well as on PeopleTV’s Facebook and Twitter, and on the Stars In The House YouTube channel and StarsInTheHouse.com. Viewers will be able to ask questions live, and donate to Waterkeeper Alliance and The Actors Fund.

Recent Stars in the House TV reunion episodes have brought together the casts of The West Wing, Grey’s Anatomy, Thirtysomething, Little House On The Prairie, The Waltons and many others. The series also reunites film and Broadway casts.