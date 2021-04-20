Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Netflix To Spend $17B On Content In 2021

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Derek Chauvin Found Guilty Of Murdering George Floyd: Hollywood Reaction, White House Call To Floyd Family & More
Read the full story

‘Epic’: James Griffiths To Direct & Exec Produce ABC’s Fairytale Drama Pilot From ‘Once Upon A Time’ Creators

James Griffiths
Courtesy of WME

EXCLUSIVE: Prolific TV pilot director James Griffiths has been tapped to direct and executive produce ABC’s fairytale drama pilot Epic, from Once Upon a Time creators Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis and ABC Signature. Shooting is currently underway in Ireland.

Epic, starring Brittany O’Grady, is described as a romantic anthology series that reinvents fairy tales for a new audience.

Epic was penned by former Once Upon a Time writer Brigitte Hales, who executive produces with Horowitz, Kitsis and Griffiths.

BAFTA-nominated Griffiths just wrapped directing and executive producing the pilot of the upcoming Disney+ series The Mighty Ducks, based on the hit film franchise. Griffiths has had nine of 11 pilots he’s directed and executive produced picked up to series, including the ongoing hit series A Million Little Things, Black-ish, which has become one of ABC’s flagship comedy series, and Freeform spinoff Grown-ish. Most recently, Griffiths directed and executive produced ABC’s newest series Stumptown, starring Cobie Smulders.

Griffiths has also executive produced ABC’s The Mayor and directed the pilots for Fox’s Justin Bartha-starring Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life and NBC’s Up All Night for Lorne Michaels, starring Will Arnett, Christina Applegate, and Maya Rudolph.

Griffiths recently re-upped his longstanding ABC Studios overall deal for directing and developing through his company, Fee Fi Fo Films, which he runs with head of development Brett Pirtle. He’s repped by WME.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad