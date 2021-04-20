‘Epic’: James Griffiths To Direct & Exec Produce ABC’s Fairytale Drama Pilot From ‘Once Upon A Time’ Creators

EXCLUSIVE: Prolific TV pilot director James Griffiths has been tapped to direct and executive produce ABC’s fairytale drama pilot Epic, from Once Upon a Time creators Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis and ABC Signature. Shooting is currently underway in Ireland.

Epic, starring Brittany O’Grady, is described as a romantic anthology series that reinvents fairy tales for a new audience.

Epic was penned by former Once Upon a Time writer Brigitte Hales, who executive produces with Horowitz, Kitsis and Griffiths.

BAFTA-nominated Griffiths just wrapped directing and executive producing the pilot of the upcoming Disney+ series The Mighty Ducks, based on the hit film franchise. Griffiths has had nine of 11 pilots he’s directed and executive produced picked up to series, including the ongoing hit series A Million Little Things, Black-ish, which has become one of ABC’s flagship comedy series, and Freeform spinoff Grown-ish. Most recently, Griffiths directed and executive produced ABC’s newest series Stumptown, starring Cobie Smulders.

Griffiths has also executive produced ABC’s The Mayor and directed the pilots for Fox’s Justin Bartha-starring Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life and NBC’s Up All Night for Lorne Michaels, starring Will Arnett, Christina Applegate, and Maya Rudolph.

Griffiths recently re-upped his longstanding ABC Studios overall deal for directing and developing through his company, Fee Fi Fo Films, which he runs with head of development Brett Pirtle. He’s repped by WME.