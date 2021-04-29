Endeavor Shares Pop Higher, Then Backstep In NYSE Debut

Endeavor shares popped 12% at open on their long awaited debut on the New York Stock Exchange Thursday, then back-stepped. A strong initial showing had the stock open at $27 after being priced at $24, the top end of a range.
Shares then retreated and are changing hands at midday at just under that $24 level. They could bounce around during the day and trading will be closely watched as a sign of investor sentiment around the talent agency-live sports and events group that had filed and pulled plans for a previous IPO in 2018. The broader market is also trending lower.
The share trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol EDR.
