Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Peacock Hits 42 Million Signups In First Quarter On ‘The Office’, WWE Network; Parent Comcast Posts Big Earnings Beat

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Endeavor Shares Pop Higher, Then Backstep In NYSE Debut

Endeavor shares popped 12% at open on their long awaited debut on the New York Stock Exchange Thursday, then back-stepped. A strong initial showing had the stock open at $27 after being priced at $24, the top end of a range.

Shares then retreated and are changing hands at midday at just under that $24 level. They could bounce around during the day and trading will be closely watched as a sign of investor sentiment around the talent agency-live sports and events group that had filed and pulled plans for a previous IPO in 2018. The broader market is also trending lower.

The share trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol EDR.

MORE

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad