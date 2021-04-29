Endeavor Content & Liya Kebede Join Doc ‘A Fire Within’ About Remarkable True Story Of Fight For Justice In Atlanta

EXCLUSIVE: Endeavor Content has boarded world sales rights to documentary A Fire Within, which tells the remarkable true story of three Ethiopian women’s fight to bring a torturer to justice in America.

Ethiopian-born model and actress Liya Kebede has also joined the project as executive producer ahead of its world premiere tomorrow at the Atlanta Film Festival.

A Fire Within charts the little known history of three Ethiopian women who immigrate to America after surviving torture in their home country and, several years later, discover that the man responsible for their torture is not only living in America but is working at the same Atlanta hotel as one of the women. The film documents the women’s harrowing and historic attempt over many years to bring their torturer to justice in Atlanta.

Director Christopher Chambers’ (Aram, Aram) produces with FMRL Media and Above the Clouds.

“I was so touched and moved by this story,” said Kebede, who has starred in movies including Desert Flower, Samba and The Best Offer. “We don’t often get to hear about such stories – the ‘other’ stories. The stories that do not get told. It is very rewarding to be a part of this film and to bring the story of these courageous women to light.”

“It has been an extraordinary experience bringing this powerful story to the screen,” commented director Chistopher Chambers. “The resilience of these three women, refusing to be intimidated into silence by their abuser, relentlessly pursuing justice, while struggling to start new lives as immigrants and refugees, is the embodiment of heroism. These women represent the best of what ‘American values’ can and should be.”

The doc was filmed in ten cities, including Atlanta, Georgia; Ottawa, Canada; and Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Producers are Christopher Chambers and Ermias Woldeamlak. Jeff Hoffman and Russell Gray are executive producers.