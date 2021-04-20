Endeavor Content Appoints Cristina Garza As SVP, Development & Production

EXCLUSIVE: Endeavor Content has tapped Cristina Garza as its SVP, Development and Production. In the executive appointment, which is effective immediately, Garza will focus on Latino audience-facing English-language content in the United States, and Spanish-language content as part of Endeavor Content’s global slate.

Previously an agent in Media Finance at CAA, Garza has dedicated her career to the development, sale and distribution of Latin American cinema and television. While at CAA she specialized in independently financed film, television and digital content for the Latin American and Spanish market. In the seven years she lived in Mexico, Garza ran distribution for Gael García Bernal and Diega Luna’s Mexico City-based production and distribution company Canana.

“Cristina’s experience in championing diverse voices, as well as her deep relationships in both the film and television world lend a unique hand to our efforts in telling (our stories to) truly global audiences,” said Joe Hipps, EVP, Television, Endeavor Content. “She has a proven track record of fueling projects from Latin American voices, and we look forward to continuing to support these projects with Cristina’s eye, perspective, and fierce advocacy.”

Garza’s appointment comes at the heels of Endeavor Content wrapping production on its first Spanish Language series, Diego Luna’s Todo va a estar bien for Netflix, and the imminent releases of its co-financed feature projects In the Heights (WB), The Boy From Medellin (Amazon) and Blue Miracle (Netflix).