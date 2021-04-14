Emmylou Harris, Amanda Seyfried Among Expected Supporters At Best Friends Animal Society Fundraising Streamer

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Animal welfare organization Best Friends Animal Society will host a three-hour benefit concert streaming on May 68 PM ET/5 PM PT.  

Artists Emmylou Harris and Pryor & Lee are among the music performers, with celebrities Amanda Seyfried, Alison Pill, Brittany Snow, Holly Taylor, Kat Dennings, Tricia Helfer, author W. Bruce CameronTikTok influencer Caitlyn Cohen and others appearing.

Best Friends Animal Society

“Music is a universal language and brings so much joy to the world,” said Julie Castle, chief executive officer at Best Friends Animal Society. “This concert will celebrate how music and our love of animals unite us and show how we can all come together to support each other, our communities and homeless pets.” 

The free event will livestream on Tiltify, Twitch, YouTube and Facebook, as well as at bestfriends.org/concertViewers will have the opportunity to donate to Best Friends Animal Society via Tiltify to support making America no-kill by 2025. 

All proceeds will support Best Friends’ work across the countryincluding lifesaving collaboration with thousands of shelters and animal welfare groups.  There will also be a spotlight on the organization’s recent No-Kill Los Angeles initiative achievement, which reached a 90.49% save rate in the City of Los Angeles for 2020.

