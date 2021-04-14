Emmylou Harris, Amanda Seyfried Among Expected Supporters At Best Friends Animal Society Fundraising Streamer

Animal welfare organization Best Friends Animal Society will host a three-hour benefit concert streaming on May 6, PM ET/5 PM PT.

Artists Emmylou Harris and Pryor & Lee are among the music performers, with celebrities Amanda Seyfried, Alison Pill, Brittany Snow, Holly Taylor, Kat Dennings, Tricia Helfer, author W. Bruce Cameron, TikTok influencer Caitlyn Cohen and others appearing.

Best Friends Animal Society “Music is a universal language and brings so much joy to the world,” said Julie Castle, chief executive officer at Best Friends Animal Society. “ how music and our love of animals unite us and show how we can all come together to support each other, our communities and homeless pets.”

The free event will livestream on , Twitch, YouTube and Facebook, as well as at bestfriends.org/concert. Viewers will have the opportunity to donate to Best Friends Animal Society via Tiltify to support making America no-kill by 2025.