Emma Roberts Reunites With ‘Holidate’ Screenwriter For Rom-Com ‘About Fate’

EXCLUSIVE: Emma Roberts has made another date with screenwriter Tiffany Paulsen in About Fate. Paulsen will pen script with Marius Weisberg directing. Vincent Newman, Marina Bespalov and Vladimir Koshelev will produce.

The romantic comedy is a tale of two people who believe in love, but seem to never be able to find its true meaning. In a wild twist of events, fate puts each in the other’s path on a stormy New Years Eve and comedy and chaos ensue. Roberts‘ leading man is currently being cast.

Roberts and Paulsen also teamed up on the Warner Bros feature Nancy Drew when the actress was a teen and Holidate was a huge hit for Netflix last holiday season. It’s another reunion of sorts as Newman produced the wildly popular comedy We’re The Millers also starring Roberts.

Roberts has several projects in active development as both actress and producer. She is currently producing the series First Kill for Netflix through her Belletrist Productions.

Endeavor Content is handling Worldwide Sales for About Fate. Filming begins June in Boston.

In Weisberg’s 2008 his debut film Hitler Goes Kaput! exploded at the Russian box office and became the best selling Russian language comedy in Europe that year. His following four comedy features were also #1 hits in Russian-language territories. He is a graduate of USC’s School of Cinematic Arts.

Roberts is represented by CAA and manager David Sweeney.