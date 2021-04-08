Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Still I Rise Documentary Platform Opens Submissions For Inaugural Fellowship

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Netflix & Sony Break Ground With Film Licensing Deal Replacing Starz Pact, Including First Look At New Direct-To-Streaming Titles
Read the full story

Emma Roberts Reunites With ‘Holidate’ Screenwriter For Rom-Com ‘About Fate’

Emma Roberts Mega

EXCLUSIVE: Emma Roberts has made another date with Holidate screenwriter Tiffany Paulsen in About Fate. Paulsen will pen script with Marius Weisberg directing. Vincent Newman, Marina Bespalov and Vladimir Koshelev will produce.

The romantic comedy is a tale of two people who believe in love, but seem to never be able to find its true meaning.  In a wild twist of events, fate puts each in the other’s path on a stormy New Years Eve and comedy and chaos ensue.  Roberts‘ leading man is currently being cast.

Roberts and Paulsen also teamed up on the Warner Bros feature Nancy Drew when the actress was a teen and Holidate was a huge hit for Netflix last holiday season.  It’s another reunion of sorts as Newman produced the wildly popular comedy We’re The Millers also starring Roberts.

Roberts has several projects in active development as both actress and producer.  She is currently producing the series First Kill for Netflix through her Belletrist Productions.

Endeavor Content is handling Worldwide Sales for About Fate.  Filming begins June in Boston.

In Weisberg’s 2008 his debut film Hitler Goes Kaput! exploded at the Russian box office and became the best selling Russian language comedy in Europe that year.  His following four comedy features were also #1 hits in Russian-language territories.  He is a graduate of  USC’s School of Cinematic Arts.

Roberts is represented by CAA and manager David Sweeney.

 

Read More About:

1 Comment

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad