‘Emily’: First Look At Emma Mackey As ‘Wuthering Heights’ Author Emily Bronte, Movie Sells To Key Markets & Rounds Out Cast

Here’s your first look at Emma Mackey – BAFTA-nominated today for Sex Education – in new UK feature Emily, the origin story biopic of Wuthering Heights scribe Emily Bronte.

Production is underway in the UK on the film which marks the writing and directing feature debut of actress Frances O’Connor (The Missing). We first broke news of the movie last summer.

Also starring are Fionn Whitehead (Dunkirk), Oliver Jackson-Cohen (The Haunting of Hill House), Alexandra Dowling (The Musketeers), Amelia Gething (The Spanish Princess), BAFTA nominee Gemma Jones (Ammonite) and Adrian Dunbar (Line Of Duty). Emily Beecham and Joe Alwyn are no longer aboard.

UK sales firm Embankment, which is executive-producing and arranging financing, has pre-sold multiple territories including UK to Warner Bros; France, Germany, and Switzerland to Wild Bunch; and Italy and Spain to Wild Bunch subsidiaries BIM and Vertigo, respectively. Deals have also closed for Portugal (Nos), Benelux (Cineart), Scandinavia (Scanbox), Greece (Spentzos), Israel (United King), Middle East (Front Row), South Africa (Filmfinity), ANZ (Madman).

Pic is produced by David Barron (Harry Potter franchise) and Piers Tempest (The Wife) with Robert Connolly and Robert Patterson of Arenamedia (The Dry). Funding is from Ingenious Media, with Peter Touche as an executive producer, and from Spitfire Audio Holdings, The Post Republic and Tempo.

Heads of department include Academy Award-winning costume designer Michael O’Connor (Ammonite).