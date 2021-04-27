Emily Vespa Joins Kovert Creative In Return To PR Biz

Emily Vespa, who worked at entertainment public relations firms including PMK*BNC before taking a pause to focus on her family life, is joining the talent department at Kovert Creative. Formerly Emily Yomtobian, she reunites with Kovert CEO Lewis Kay from their PMK days.

In her new role, Vespa will focus on personal talent representation, Kovert said Tuesday. Previously, she had repped the likes of Shay Mitchell, Ginnifer Goodwin and Cat Deeley, and was on the PR teams for Jessica Alba, Kate Hudson and Eva Mendes among others. She also previously worked for PMK/HBH and started her career at Patricola-Lust PR.

“We’re thrilled to have Emily join our growing team. We know and respect the work she’s done throughout her career, and we are eager to welcome her back to work full-time,” Kay said.

Said Vespa: “I’m so excited to be returning to the ever-evolving entertainment landscape. While I was out of the business day-to-day, I never stopped watching closely what was going on within the industry. I’m so thrilled to be part of the Kovert team that Lewis and the group have built.”

Kovert Creative’s talent roster includes Awkwafina, Tiffany Haddish, Jimmy Kimmel, Jack Black, Wanda Sykes, Amy Poehler, Zach Braff and Nicole Byer; digital creators including MrBeast; and brands from Makers Mark and Xbox to The Ringer, Microsoft, El Tesoro and Courvoisier.