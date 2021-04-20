Emilia Clarke Joining Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’ Series For Disney+

Game of Thrones‘ alum Emilia Clarke is in final talks to join Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn in Secret Invasion, the upcoming Marvel series for Disney+, sources close to the project confirm to Deadline.

In Secret Invasion, Jackson and Mendelsohn reprise their MCU characters Nick Fury and the Skrull Talos, respectively, who first met in Captain Marvel. The crossover comic event series showcases a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years.

Cast also includes Kingsley Ben-Adir as the likely villain, and Olivia Colman.

Further plot details are being kept under wraps and it’s not clear what role Clarke would play.

Marvel and Disney+ would not comment on the casting, first reported by Variety.

Clarke received four Emmy nominations for her role as Daenerys Targaryen on HBO’s Game of Thrones. On the film side, she’ll next be voicing the role of Malicia in the animated film The Amazing Maurice.