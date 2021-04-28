Emile Hirsch To Star In & Make Screenwriting Debut With Rock-Climbing Thriller ‘In Tandem’; ‘Free Solo’s Jimmy Chin Set As EP

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
EXCLUSIVEEmile Hirsch is making his screenwriting debut with In Tandem, a rock climbing thriller in which he will also star.

The adventure pic centers on two former high school pals who reconnect at a rock-climbing gym. Inspired by the documentary The Dawn Wall, they decide to climb a real mountain together, despite the fact that they lack any real-world climbing experience. While dangling off the side of a cliff, their past conflicts begin to emerge, though they are forced to rely on one another to survive.

Hirsch’s script has been optioned by LA-based content creation company, Hirsch Giovanni Entertainment. Darius Shahmir (Midnight Special) will produce the feature, with Oscar-winning director Jimmy Chin (Free Solo) exec producing.

Jennifer Hirsch Bolduc, Manager of Scripted Content, is overseeing the project for HGE.

An award-winning actor, Hirsch is best known for turns in films including Into the Wild and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood.

He is represented by United Talent Agency and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein. HGE is repped by Innovative Artists and Donaldson + Califf, LLP.

