Em Haine To Co-Star In CW’s Millennial Nun Pilot ‘Our Ladies Of Brooklyn’

EXCLUSIVE: Em Haine (Deadpool) is set as a lead opposite Caitlin Kinnunen and Bella Ortiz in CW’s Our Ladies of Brooklyn (fka Untitled Urman/Rothrock/Weir Project) drama pilot executive produced by Jennie Snyder Urman.

Written by Claire Rothrock and Ryann Weir and directed by Tessa Blake, Our Ladies of Brooklyn is a dramedy about two millennial nuns – Sister Francis (Kinnunen) a devout true believer, and Sister Maggie (Ortiz), a new arrival who has yet to take her final vows – who start as strangers and become sisters on a funny, spiritual journey to understand their own faith and place in the Catholic church.

Haine will play Ellie, Sister Frances’s little sister who arrives out of nowhere to wreak havoc. On the surface, she may seem like a wholesome midwesterner with a badass edge. But beneath it all she’s an unparalleled con artist with a heart of gold.

Rothrock and Weir executive produce with Urman and Joanna Klein via Urman’s Sutton St. Productions for CBS Studios where the company is based.

Haine’s breakout role came in FX’s critically acclaimed miniseries Fargo as oddball character Noreen Vanderslice. Since then she has appeared on the big screen in the Marvel superhero hit Deadpool, the Jason Reitman comedy Tully and Canadian coming-of-age indie Gregoire. On television, she recently recurred in Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and in The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers on Disney+. Haine is repped by Principals Talent Management.