Elizabeth Boykewich Exits As Head Of Casting & Talent For Freeform

EXCLUSIVE: Elizabeth Boykewich, a 16-year Freeform/ABC Family veteran, has departed the Disney cable network where she most recently served as SVP, Casting and Talent.

Boykewich is the latest senior executive to depart Freeform following the regime change at the network last May when Tara Duncan was named President. Lauren Corao stepped down as EVP, Original Programming and Development in October; Lynn Barrie departed as SVP Original Programming and Development last month.

Boykewich, who was promoted to SVP in 2016, was responsible for overseeing all casting and talent deal negotiations for the studio and network’s original programming including movies, pilots, live action series, animation, alternative and reality programming. Series under Boykewich’s oversight included hits Pretty Little Liars, The Fosters, Good Trouble, Grown-ish, The Bold Type, Switched at Birth Shadowhunters, Stitchers, Baby Daddy, Young & Hungry and recent additions Motherland: Fort Salem and Everything’s Gonna Be OK.

Having joined then-ABC Family in 2005 to lead the department, Boykewich was also integral in the series The Secret Life of the American Teenager, Bunheads, Melissa & Joey, Greek and 10 Things I Hate About You.

Earlier in her career, Boykewich, a veteran casting director, worked on features including Fifty First Dates, Anger Management, X-Men, X2, Big Daddy, Deeds, The Animal, Fifty First Kisses, among others.