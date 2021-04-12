‘Elite’: Netflix Sets Season 4 Premiere Date For Spanish YA Drama Series

Netflix has set June 18 for the worldwide release of Season 4 of its popular Spanish YA drama series Elite.

The series received an early fourth season renewal two months before Season 3 premiered, and it was renewed for Season 5 in February, ahead of the Season 4 launch. Created and written by Carlos Montero and Darío Madrona, Elite is one of the streamer’s best performing Spanish originals, with Netflix noting in 2019 that it had been seen by more than 20 million households.

Season 4 picks up with a new school year at Las Encinas, as well as a new director (Diego Martin): one of the most powerful businessmen in Europe, ready to bring the Las Encinas institution, which, according to him, has been running amok in the past few years, back on track. He brings his three children with him (Carla Díaz, Martina Cariddi, Manu Rios): three teenagers too used to always get their own way, and to have what they want when they want, no matter who falls, and who will jeopardize the union and strong friendship of the students who have stayed at the school.

Andrés Velencoso joins the cast of the fourth season, joining veteran students from Las Encinas: Samuel (Itzan Escamilla), Guzmán (Miguel Bernardeau), Ander (Arón Piper), Omar (Omar Ayuso), Rebeca (Claudia Salas) and Cayetana (Georgina Amorós). Eduardo Chapero Jackson and Ginesta Guindal will direct new season, which will also feature Jaime Vaca, David Lorenzo, Almudena Ocaña and Esther Morales as screenwriters. Carlos Montero, Diego Betancor and Jaime Vaca executive produce.

You can watch the Season 4 date announcement above.