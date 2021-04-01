‘El Planeta’, ‘All Light, Everywhere’ To Bookend 50th New Directors/New Films; MoMA, Film at Lincoln Center Event Runs April 28-May 8

The Museum of Modern Art and Film at Lincoln Center Thursday announces the complete lineup for the 50th anniversary edition of New Directors/New Films rolling out April 28 – May 8. The films will screen both virtually and at the FLC theater through May 13, making it the first NYC fest to return to the big screen.
Opening night will feature Amalia Ulman’s El Planeta, a portrait of a mother and daughter barely scraping by in Spain’s northwestern seaside town of Gijón. The event will close with All Light, Everywhere, director Theo Anthony’s winner of a Sundance Jury Prize for Experimentation in Nonfiction. Anthony’s follow-up to Rat Film, All Light, Everywhere uses U.S. law enforcement bodycam footage as a treatise on perception, power, and policing.
The fest will showcase 27 films and 11 shorts.
A free virtual retrospective celebrating 50 years of ND/NF will be available from April 16-28.
“From intimate, personal tales to political, metaphysical, and spiritual inquiries, the films in the 50th edition of New Directors/New Films embody an inexhaustible curiosity and a fearless desire for adventure,” said La Frances Hui, MoMA’s Curator of Film and 2021 New Directors/New Films co-chair. “They prove that cinema will continue to illuminate and inspire the way we live, and make art.”
“We’re delighted to finally return to our cinemas,” said Florence Almozini, FLC Senior Programmer at Large and 2021 New Directors/New Films co-chair. “There’s something so special about walking into a theater, not knowing what to expect, and discovering your new favorite filmmaker on the big screen. For 50 years, ND/NF has not only launched careers; it’s also, time and again, given audiences that singular, cinematic experience of unearthing something new.”
The complete 2021 New Directors/New Films lineup:
Features
Aleph dir. Iva Radivojević
All Light, Everywhere dir. Theo Anthony
All the Light We Can See dir. Pablo Escoto Luna
Apples dir. Christos Nikou
Azor dir. Andreas Fontana
Bebia, à mon seul désir dir. Juja Dobrachkous
Bipolar dir. Queena Li
Dark Red Forest dir. Jin Huaqing
Destello Bravío dir. Ainhoa Rodríguez
Eyimofe (This Is My Desire) dir. Arie & Chuko Esiri
Faya Dayi dir. Jessica Beshir
Friends and Strangers dir. James Vaughan
Gull dir. Kim Mi-jo
Liborio dir. Nino Martinez Sosa
Luzzu dir. Alex Camilleri
Madalena dir. Madiano Marcheti
Moon, 66 Questions dir. Jacqueline Lentzou
Pebbles dir. P.S. Vinothraj
El Planeta dir. Amalia Ulman
Radiograph of a Family dir. Firouzeh Khosrovani
Rock Bottom Riser dir. Fern Silva
Short Vacation dir. Kwon Min-pyo & Seo Han-sol
Stop-Zemlia dir. Kateryna Gornostai
Taming the Garden dir. Salomé Jashi
We (Nous) dir. Alice Diop
We’re All Going to the World’s Fair dir. Jane Schoenbrun
Wood and Water dir. Jonas Bak
Shorts
Beyond Is the Day dir. Damian Kocur
Binh dir. Ostin Fam
Heaven Reaches Down to Earth dir. Tebogo Malebogo
Hola, abuelo dir. Manuela Eguía
I Am Afraid to Forget Your Face dir. Sameh Alaa
Limousine dir. Saulė Bliuvaitė
A Love Song in Spanish dir. Ana Elena Tejera
More Happiness dir. Livia Huang
Nha Mila dir. Denise Fernandes
Summits and Ashes dir. Fernando Criollo
Surviving You, Always dir. Morgan Quaintance
