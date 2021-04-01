‘El Planeta’, ‘All Light, Everywhere’ To Bookend 50th New Directors/New Films; MoMA, Film at Lincoln Center Event Runs April 28-May 8

The Museum of Modern Art and Film at Lincoln Center Thursday announces the complete lineup for the 50th anniversary edition of New Directors/New Films rolling out April 28 – May 8. The films will screen both virtually and at the FLC theater through May 13, making it the first NYC fest to return to the big screen.

Opening night will feature Amalia Ulman’s El Planeta, a portrait of a mother and daughter barely scraping by in Spain’s northwestern seaside town of Gijón. The event will close with All Light, Everywhere, director Theo Anthony’s winner of a Sundance Jury Prize for Experimentation in Nonfiction. Anthony’s follow-up to Rat Film, All Light, Everywhere uses U.S. law enforcement bodycam footage as a treatise on perception, power, and policing.

The fest will showcase 27 films and 11 shorts.

A free virtual retrospective celebrating 50 years of ND/NF will be available from April 16-28.

“From intimate, personal tales to political, metaphysical, and spiritual inquiries, the films in the 50th edition of New Directors/New Films embody an inexhaustible curiosity and a fearless desire for adventure,” said La Frances Hui, MoMA’s Curator of Film and 2021 New Directors/New Films co-chair. “They prove that cinema will continue to illuminate and inspire the way we live, and make art.”

“We’re delighted to finally return to our cinemas,” said Florence Almozini, FLC Senior Programmer at Large and 2021 New Directors/New Films co-chair. “There’s something so special about walking into a theater, not knowing what to expect, and discovering your new favorite filmmaker on the big screen. For 50 years, ND/NF has not only launched careers; it’s also, time and again, given audiences that singular, cinematic experience of unearthing something new.”

The complete 2021 New Directors/New Films lineup:

Features

Aleph dir. Iva Radivojević

All Light, Everywhere dir. Theo Anthony

All the Light We Can See dir. Pablo Escoto Luna

Apples dir. Christos Nikou

Azor dir. Andreas Fontana

Bebia, à mon seul désir dir. Juja Dobrachkous

Bipolar dir. Queena Li

Dark Red Forest dir. Jin Huaqing

Destello Bravío dir. Ainhoa Rodríguez

Eyimofe (This Is My Desire) dir. Arie & Chuko Esiri

Faya Dayi dir. Jessica Beshir

Friends and Strangers dir. James Vaughan

Gull dir. Kim Mi-jo

Liborio dir. Nino Martinez Sosa

Luzzu dir. Alex Camilleri

Madalena dir. Madiano Marcheti

Moon, 66 Questions dir. Jacqueline Lentzou

Pebbles dir. P.S. Vinothraj

El Planeta dir. Amalia Ulman

Radiograph of a Family dir. Firouzeh Khosrovani

Rock Bottom Riser dir. Fern Silva

Short Vacation dir. Kwon Min-pyo & Seo Han-sol

Stop-Zemlia dir. Kateryna Gornostai

Taming the Garden dir. Salomé Jashi

We (Nous) dir. Alice Diop

We’re All Going to the World’s Fair dir. Jane Schoenbrun

Wood and Water dir. Jonas Bak

Shorts

Beyond Is the Day dir. Damian Kocur

Binh dir. Ostin Fam

Heaven Reaches Down to Earth dir. Tebogo Malebogo

Hola, abuelo dir. Manuela Eguía

I Am Afraid to Forget Your Face dir. Sameh Alaa

Limousine dir. Saulė Bliuvaitė

A Love Song in Spanish dir. Ana Elena Tejera

More Happiness dir. Livia Huang

Nha Mila dir. Denise Fernandes

Summits and Ashes dir. Fernando Criollo

Surviving You, Always dir. Morgan Quaintance