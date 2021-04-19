Edgar Ramírez To Star In ‘Florida Man’ Netflix Hourlong Series From Donald Todd & Aggregate

Netflix has given a formal eight-episode series order to Florida Man. Edgar Ramírez, star of the streamer’s popular movie Yes Day, will headline the hourlong series from veteran TV writer producer Donald Todd and Jason Bateman & Michael Costigan’s Aggregate Films.

In Florida Man, created by Todd, when a struggling ex-cop (Ramírez) is forced to return to his home state of Florida to find a Philly mobster’s runaway girlfriend, what should be a quick gig becomes a spiraling journey into buried family secrets and an increasingly futile attempt to do the right thing in a place where so much is wrong. The series is described as a wild odyssey into a sunny place for shady people in the spirit of Body Heat and Elmore Leonard’s Out of Sight.

Todd, who will serve as showrunner, executive produces with Aggregate’s Bateman and Costigan. The project stems from Aggregate’s first-look deal with Netflix.

The series is not related to limited series Florida Man starring Joel Edgerton, which is in development at Anonymous Content. It based on Tom Cooper’s novel, with Graham Gordy writing.

Ramírez stars opposite Jennifer Garner in Netflix’s movie Yes Day, which was estimated to be seen by 53 million households in the first four weeks. He recently starred opposite Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant in HBO’s high-rated and award-winning limited series The Undoing. He soon will begin production on Borderlands and next will star in Disney’s Jungle Cruise and Universal’s The 355. Ramírez is a two-time Golden Globe nominee for his performances as Carlos the Jackal in Carlos and as Gianni Versace in American Crime Story. He is repped by CAA, Impression Entertainment and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum.

Todd created the Christina Applegate-starring ABC comedy series Samantha Who?, which won an Emmy and a People’s Choice Award. He also has worked on NBC’s This Is Us, ABC’s Ugly Betty and Fox’s Sleepy Hollow.

Aggregate Films is behind Netflix’s Emmy and SAG-winning Ozark, starring Bateman, HBO’s Emmy-nominated The Outsider, A Teacher, FX on Hulu’s most viewed launch of 2020. At Apple, the company has upcoming series Lessons in Chemistry from Susannah Grant, starring Brie Larson. Aggregate’s feature slate includes Netflix’s upcoming romantic comedy Your Place or Mine, co-produced with Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine (Witherspoon will also star) as well as the film Here Comes the Flood, which Bateman will direct from a script by Simon Kinberg.