Ed Helms’ ‘Together Together’ & ‘The Space Between’ Starring Kelsey Grammer Open In Theaters – Specialty Preview

Ed Helms is looking forward to fatherhood in the Bleecker Street comedy Together Together, which hits select theaters today. Also starring Patti Harrison, Tig Notaro and Julio Torres, the film was written and directed by Nikole Beckwith.

In the pic, a young loner Anna (Harrison) is hired as the surrogate for Matt (Helms), a single man in his 40s. The two strangers come to realize this unexpected relationship will quickly challenge their perceptions of connection, boundaries, and the particulars of love.

Together Together had its world premiere at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. Check out the trailer below.

Also in limited theaters today is The Space Between, the coming-of-age story starring Julia Goldani Telles, William Fichtner, Jackson White, Paris Jackson, Andy Daley, and Golden Globe-winning actor Kelsey Grammer.

The film marks the directorial debut from Dallas Buyers Club producer Rachel Winter. Set during the 90s LA music scene, the plot follows eccentric has-been rock musician, Micky Adams (Grammer), who loses his grip on reality all while his record label is looking to drop him and his newly created “unique” albums. In hopes of breaking out of the record-label mailroom, a young Charlie Porter (White) is tasked with traveling to the musician’s bizarre home and forcing Micky out of his contract. Micky realizes Charlie could be the key to an artistic breakthrough, and the pair’s unlikely friendship grows.

Following its theatrical run, the film will be available on digital platforms on June 15. See the trailer below.

Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street is the documentary that chronicles the origins and expansion of the groundbreaking show that not only changed children’s television programming, but had real-world effects on equality, education, and representation worldwide.

Marilyn Agrelo directed the film, which was inspired by Michael Davis’ debut novel and New York Times best-seller, Street Gang: The Complete History of Sesame Street

To doc explores the cultural phenomenon that has inspired and educated us for 51 years and reached more than 150 countries. It spotlights the visionary group of mission-driven artists, writers, and educators that audaciously interpreted radical changes in society and created one of the most influential and impactful television programs in history. Featuring more than 20 interviews with original writers, cast, and crew, and never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage, the docu is told from the inside, weaving together personal narratives and eyewitness accounts.

Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street, which premiered at this year’s Sundance, is available in theaters now before heading to on demand on May 7.

From writer and director Jonathan W. Stokes, Wildcat is set to hit theaters today via Saban Films.

Georgina Campbell stars as an ambitious reporter stationed in the Middle East is taken captive after a militant group ambushes her convoy. Convinced that the young woman is hiding her true identity, they’ll stop at nothing to extract information crucial to the success of their upcoming terrorist attack. With time running out, she must find a way to survive and turn the tables on her assailants.

Luke Benward, Ibrahim Renno, Mido Hamada, and Ali Olomi also star. The film will get a digital and on-demand release on April 27.