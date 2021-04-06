E3 Reveals Dates For Free, All-Virtual 2021 Event; Nintendo, Xbox & Capcom Among Participants

E3 is back for an all-virtual 2021 event, a year after cancelling what would have been the popular gaming event’s 26th iteration due to coronavirus concerns.

The Electronic Entertainment Expo, following in the steps of other major conventions and events that have made do during the ongoing pandemic, has opted for an entirely virtual even that will run from June 12 to June 15. Currently set to participate in E3 2021 will be Nintendo, Xbox, Capcom, Konami, Ubisoft, Take-Two Interactive, Warner Bros. Games, Koch Media, with more participants to be revealed at a later date.

Developers will present the latest news and gaming titles to fans across the globe, as the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) will work with various media partners to make the event’s content available and accessible to attendees for free.

Attendees will have access to publisher showcases, live press conferences, extended live streams, special events and more. Registration opens this spring.

“For more than two decades, E3 has been the premier venue to showcase the best that the video game industry has to offer, while uniting the world through games,” Stanley Pierre-Louis, President & CEO of the ESA, said in the announcement. “We are evolving this year’s E3 into a more inclusive event, but will still look to excite the fans with major reveals and insider opportunities that make this event the indispensable center stage for video games.”

Though the ESA says the 2021 virtual event will enhance the E3 experience for years to come, they anticipate an in-person expo for 2022.