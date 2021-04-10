Dwayne Johnson Says “It’d Be My Honor” To Be POTUS; Poll Gives ‘Black Adam’ Star Big Bounce For Possible White House Bid

The Rock backed now President Biden in last year’s smackdown of an election, but Dwayne Johnson may have caught the White House bug himself to one day succeed Uncle Joe.

Always savvy on social media, the Fast & Furious franchise star went online this morning to weigh in on a recent Newsweek poll that found almost 50% of respondents would like to see the former WWF headliner throw his considerable muscle into the POTUS ring.

A prospect Johnson today told his more than 227 million Instagram followers, “if it ever happens it’d be my honor to serve you, the people”:

Having just kicked off filming on New Line/DC’s Black Adam flick, Johnson is of course fully aware that such an Oval Office tease is a great spotlight grab – it’s not the first time he’s flipped that switch.

Back in 2017, Johnson dropped that he was “seriously considering” a bid for the big chair. Just a couple of months ago, while doing press for his NBC sitcom Young Rock, the big Rock said he “would consider a presidential run in the future if that’s what the people wanted.”

“Truly I mean that, and I’m not flippant in any way with my answer, Johnson said in a sit-down with USA Today. “That would be up to the people. So I would wait, and I would listen. I would have my finger on the pulse, my ear to the ground.”

The possibility of a Johnson candidacy also has the added benefit of melding some potential fact and sitcom fiction. Part of the premise of Young Rock is Johnson’s 2032 campaign for the White House and the superstar reminiscing about his family and growing up in Hawaii.

Though he spent some formative years in America’s 50th state, 48-year old Johnson was actually born in California, Which, for all you would be Michael Beschloss’ out there, would make him the second Golden State native to achieve the nation’s highest office. Richard Nixon is the only POTUS so far actually born in California. Though Governor for two terms and a Hollywood star back in the 1940s and 1950s, Ronald Reagan was actually born in the great state of Illinois.

Of course, if he runs and wins, Johnson may be the third Californian to be president if current Veep and Oakland’s finest Kamala Harris follows Joe Biden …just sayin.

BTW – Johnson’s endorsement of Biden and Harris last September was the first time he’d made his POTUS preference public – clearly it won’t be the last.