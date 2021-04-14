‘Black Adam’: Stand-Up Comedian Mo Amer Boards Dwayne Johnson New Line DC Movie

EXCLUSIVE: Stand-up comedian Mo Amer is the latest to join Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam posse for New Line/DC.

Details of his role are being kept secret, but he joins an ever-growing cast that includes Johnson in the title role, Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, with Marwan Kenzari, James Cusati-Moyer and Bodhi Sabongui rounding out the cast.

Amer is known for his Netflix comedy special Mo Amer: The Vagabond and the award-winning Hulu sitcom Ramy on which the comedian stars as Ramy Youssef’s Muslim cousin Mo, who owns a diner. Amer is one-third of the comedy troupe Allah Made Me Funny. He appears in the upcoming comedy film Americanish.

Jaume Collet-Serra, who also directed Johnson and Emily Blunt in Disney’s upcoming July 30 theatrical release Jungle Cruise, is directing Black Adam. Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions are producing with Beau Flynn of FlynnPictureCo. FlynnPictureCo’s Scott Sheldon will serve as EP. Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani wrote the latest screenplay off Adam Sztykiel’s previous draft.

Black Adam is set for release on July 29, 2022.

Amer is repped by CAA, Mustafa Abuelhija and Isaac Dunham at Shreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.