‘Duncanville’ Renewed For Season 3 At Fox

Animated family comedy Duncanville has been renewed for a third season at Fox ahead of its Season 2 premiere.

The series comes from Amy Poehler and her Paper Kite Productions, The Simpsons veteran Mike Scully and his wife, former Simpsons writer-producer Julie Scully.

Produced by 20th Television Animation, Universal TV and Fox Entertainment, the show’s second season is set to launch in May. It will premiere with two episodes on Sunday, May 23, before moving to a Monday timeslot following the debut of Housebroken on May 31.

The premiere will also see a mini-Parks and Recreation reunion with Adam Scott, Aubrey Plaza, Retta and Nick Offerman making guest voice appearances alongside Poehler and Rashida Jones.

Duncanville follows a spectacularly average 15-year-old boy (voiced by Poehler) with a rich fantasy life and the people in his world. Duncan can see adulthood on the horizon: money, freedom, cars, girls. But the reality is more like: always being broke, driving with your mom sitting shotgun and babysitting your little sister. He’s not exceptional, but he has a wild imagination in which he’s never anything less than amazing.

Poehler also voices Duncan’s mother, Annie, and Ty Burrell voices Duncan’s father, Jack. Featured voices also include Riki Lindhome, Betsy Sodaro, Yassir Lester and Zach Cherry, Rashida Jones, Wiz Khalifa and Joy Osmanski.

Duncanville is animated by Fox-owned Bento Box Entertainment.

The renewal comes days after the network canceled Bless The Harts after two seasons.

The network also recently gave The Simpsons another two-season renewal, taking it up to its 34th season, and also gave Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers two-season renewals last fall.

It has a swath of new animated shows in development including Shell Beach from Tyler the Creator, Lionel Boyce and Davon “Jasper” Wilson; Prince Wawa, from comedians Tim Baltz and Lily Sullivan; an animated take on Hasbro’s popular mystery board game Clue; rideshare comedy Cocky, from the creators of The Knick; hybrid animated/single-cam project Demi-God from Katie Greenway; a semi-autobiographical animated comedy from Superior Donuts alum Jermaine Fowler; and Ocean Village, from Daniel Cardenas Katz.

“Watching Amy bring her incredible talent to Duncanville both on and off the screen these past two seasons has been an amazing experience,” said Michael Thorn, President of Entertainment at Fox Entertainment. “Duncanville‘s entire cast and crew, led by two of television’s best showrunners in Mike and Julie, continue to deliver a show that represents everything fans expect from our animated series; and I’m looking forward to another season of Duncanville to relive my teen years, thanks to one of the most irreverent comedies on the air.”