‘Lady In The Lake’ Co-Creator Dre Ryan Inks Overall Deal With Endeavor Content

EXCLUSIVE: Screenwriter-producer-director Dre Ryan is expanding her relationship with Endeavor Content, with a two-year overall deal.

Ryan is currently an executive producer and co-creator of Apple’s limited series Lady In The Lake, and is an executive producer and supervisor for HBO Max’s series The Players Table, both of which hail from Endeavor Content.

Natalie Portman and Lupita Nyong’o star in Apple TV’s limited series adaptation of Laura Lippman’s book Lady in the Lake. Ryan co-created and co-wrote with Honey Boy director Alma Har’el. Lady In The Lake is produced by Jean-Marc Vallée’s Crazyrose and Bad Wolf America. Endeavor Content serves as the studio.

The Players Table, based on Jessica Goodman’s bestselling debut novel They Wish They Were Us, stars Euphoria‘s Sydney Sweeney and singer-songwriter Halsey. The project, which was taken out by Endeavor Content, hails from Sweeney’s Fifty-Fifty Films, Jean-Marc Vallée and Nathan Ross’ Crazyrose. Annabelle Attanasio is attached to write, direct and executive produce the project, which will be a co-production between HBO Max and Endeavor Content.

“After working with Dre on two projects – The Players’ Table and Lady in the Lake – we knew we had to formalize and think long-term about this exceptional relationship,” said . Dre truly represents the next generation of showrunners and we feel honored and privileged at the work we will do together,” said Joe Hipps, EVP, Television, Endeavor Content.

Ryan’s other notable television credits include The Man in the High Castle, The Exorcist and The Bridge. Ryan is directing her first film, Cinephile, starring Stephanie Allynne and Dinah Shihabi that will premiere at Tribeca Film Festival, through Indeed and Hillman Grad’s Rising Voices program, for emerging and underrepresented directors.

“It is an absolute honor and thrill to be invited into the EC family,” said Ryan. “I am humbled by the opportunity to work with the exceptional individuals at the studio who create what is, for me, the singular environment aligned to championing artists and their visionary projects. Having made some of the most singular, profound, culturally and artistically significant films and series of all time, many of which have influenced me deeply, I truly couldn’t ask for a better home!”

Ryan is repped by WME and Tara Kole of Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman, Inc.