Dr. Drew’s Nomination For L.A. Homeless Services Commission Draws Outrage

Dr. Drew Pinsky has been nominated for a spot on the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, a commission of city and county elected officials.

His nomination by Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger has drawn outage and incredulity, since Pinsky, a television celebrity and addiction medication specialist, has been outspoken in his belief that California has mishandled the homelessness crisis. Some homeless advocates went so far as to believe the all-too-real nomination was a joke.

Barger said Pinsky would bring a “fresh perspective” to the commission. Opponents countered that he would promote harmful views.

Pinsky is no stranger to controversy, even beyond his television appearances. He once termed Covid-19 a “press-induced panic” before backing down and apologizing.

Mark Horvath, founder of nonprofit Invisible People, questioned the nomination.

“Even on a surface level, why are you (appointing) a celebrity doctor — and I use the term ‘doctor’ loosely — that has recent activity with being a COVID denier?”

The commission that would have Pinsky has authority on budgets, funding, planning and programming policy for the homeless. His appointment is scheduled to be discussed at a Tuesday meeting of the Board of Supervisors.