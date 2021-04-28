Dr. Anthony Fauci Responds To Joe Rogan’s Anti-Vax Comments: “If You Want To Worry About Yourself, And Not Society, Then That’s OK”

Dr. Anthony Fauci has weighed in on recent anti-vax claims made by comedian and podcast host Joe Rogan, shooting them down as incorrect.

During an episode of his Spotify podcast The Joe Rogan Experience on Tuesday, Rogan admitted he wouldn’t recommend the vaccine to people who are young and healthy. “If you’re like 21 years old, and you say to me, ‘Should I get vaccinated?’ I’ll go no,” he said. “If you’re a healthy person, and you’re exercising all the time, and you’re young, and you’re eating well, I don’t think you need to worry about this.”

In an appearance Wednesday on The Today Show, Fauci explained why he takes issue with the comments made by Rogan. “The reason why is, you’re talking about yourself in a vacuum,” he said. “You’re worried about yourself getting infected and the likelihood that you’re not going to get any symptoms. But you can get infected and will get infected if you put yourself at risk.”

As Fauci noted, even people who don’t show symptoms of Covid-19 are at risk of “propagating the outbreak, and you may inadvertently and innocently infect someone who really could have a problem with a severe outcome.”

“So if you want to worry about yourself, and not society, then that’s OK,” he continued. “But if you say to yourself even if I get infected, I could do damage to somebody else…That’s the reason why you’ve got to be careful and get vaccinated.”

Thus far, Spotify has not commented on Rogan’s remarks, though they have also proven controversial on social media, and go against CDC guidelines.

In any case, Rogan did kick off his discussion of Covid-19 vaccines by noting that he does believe it is safe to get vaccinated. “I think for the most part, it’s safe to get vaccinated,” he said. “I do. I do.”

Fauci’s entire statement on Rogan’s comments can be viewed below.