‘Downton Abbey 2’: Cast, Director & Release Date Confirmed As Production Gets Underway

Focus Features has set production with Gareth Neame’s Carnival Films on Downton Abbey 2.

The original principal cast will all once again return for the second film which began production last week and is set to release Christmas 2021 on December 22, 2021. Original stars includes Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery, Imelda Staunton and Maggie Smith.

In addition, Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West will join the cast. Downton creator Julian Fellowes will once again write the film’s screenplay, with Emmy winners Gareth Neame and Liz Trubridge back to produce with Fellowes. BAFTA and Emmy-nominated director Simon Curtis (My Week with Marilyn) will join the filmmaking team to direct the sequel.

The first film, which took more than $230M and was based on the TV juggernaut of the same name, followed a Royal Visit to the Crawley family and Downton staff from the King and Queen of England and ended with a ball fitting for the Royal Family.

Gareth Neame, the film’s producer and executive chairman of Carnival Films said: “After a very challenging year with so many of us separated from family and friends, it is a huge comfort to think that better times are ahead and that next Christmas we will be re-united with the much beloved characters of Downton Abbey.”

Focus Features chairman Peter Kujawski added: “There’s no place like home for the holidays, and we can’t imagine a better gift than getting to reunite with Julian, Gareth, and the entire Downton family in 2021 to bring the Crawley’s back home for their fans.”

Focus Features and Universal Pictures International will distribute.