‘Doom Patrol’: HBO Max Adds Five In Recurring Roles To Season 3 Cast

Micah Joe Parker, Wynn Everett, Miles Mussenden, Anita Kalathara and Gina Hiraizumi will join the cast of HBO Max’s Doom Patrol in recurring roles.

The recurring quintet adds to the season 3 cast, which features Michelle Gomez, Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby and Matt Bomer. In Doom Patrol, the ragtag group consists of superhero outcasts Cliff Steele aka Robotman (Brendan Fraser), Larry Trainor aka Negative Man (Bomer), Jane aka Crazy Jane (Guerrero), Rita Farr aka Elasti-Woman (Bowlby), and Victor Stone aka Cyborg (Joivan Wade). All of them have experienced trauma that gave them their special abilities, but with the guidance of The Chief (Timothy Dalton), they come together to help investigate phenomena as unique as them. When The Chief disappears, they spring into action when Cyborg presents them with a mission they can’t refuse.

Madalyn Horcher, Ty Tennant and Sebastian Croft will guest star in the third season.

Doom Patrol is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with Jeremy Carver, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Chris Dingess, Geoff Johns and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson serving as executive producers. The series is based on characters created for DC by Arnold Drake, Bob Haney and Bruno Premiani.

Parker, whose credits include Into The Dark, The Flash and The Vampire Diaries will play Malcolm, part of the Sisterhood of Dada. He is a quiet, sensitive and thoughtful soul who would often rather be invisible than face this unforgiving world. The actor is represented by Zero Gravity Management.

Palmer, Teenage Bounty Hunters and Agent Carter actor Wynn Everett will recur as Shelley Byron aka The Fog, part of the Sisterhood of Dada. Supposedly a deadly terrorist, Shelley is charming, seductive, poetic and a bit mad. Everett is represented by Gersh, Principal Entertainment LA and People Store.

Mussenden joins as Lloyd Jefferson aka Frenzy, part of the Sisterhood of Dada. A sculptor of strange life-like masks who is covered with tattoos and scars – the memories and injustices that immortalize his life – he is cryptic and stoic with a capacity for extreme devastation. The Swagger, Cloak & Dagger and The Good Lord Bird actor is represented by Buchwald, Luber Roklin Entertainment and People Store.

Room 104 and MacGyver actress Anita Kalathara will play Holly McKenzie aka Sleepwalk, part of the Sisterhood of Dada. A light-hearted ne’er do well, Holly knows where the best parties are. After a wild night of partying, she usually takes a nice long nap in the ice cream truck where she works, and if she is awoken mid-nap, there is hell to pay. She is represented by A3 Artists Agency and Authentic Talent and Literary Management.

Lastly, Gina Hiraizumi will recur as will play Sachiko aka The Quiz, part of the Sisterhood of Dada. She is an enigmatic germaphobe whose crippling phobias mask awe-inspiring powers. She has appeared in Dynasty and Hawaii Five-0 and is repped by Houghton Talent.