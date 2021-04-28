‘Don’t Forget The Lyrics!’ Being Rebooted By Fox; Niecy Nash To Host

Niecy Nash, fresh from her guest stint hosting The Masked Singer, will front a reboot of Don’t Forget the Lyrics! for Fox.

The network has ordered a new version of the game show/singing competition format to launch during the 2021-22 season.

The show originally aired on Fox between 2007-09 and was hosted by Wayne Brady. It later moved into syndication with Sugar Ray frontman Mark McGrath.

Don’t Forget the Lyrics! was created Jeff Apploff, who produces Fox’s Game of Talents, Beat Shazam and Mental Samurai. He produces the new iteration via his Apploff Entertainment banner in association with Bunim/Murray Productions. The latter is owned by Banijay, which acquired Zodiak Media, the company that through its RDF Media produced the original.

The series challenges contestants’ musical memory in a bid to win $1 million as long as they don’t forget the lyrics. Contestants will choose songs from different genres, decades and musical artists. Then they’ll take center stage to sing alongside the studio band as the lyrics are projected on screen – but suddenly the music will stop, and the words will disappear. Will the contestants belt out the correct missing lyrics, or freeze under pressure? If they sing nine songs correctly, they are presented with a No. 1 hit and sing the final missing lyrics for the top prize.

The show will also stream on Fox Entertainment’s AVOD service Tubi.

“Whether it’s tapping a toe to keep rhythm, humming a melody or outright singing along, music is one thing that is universally appealing. Don’t Forget the Lyrics! wraps everything about why people love, enjoy and treasure music into one big, fun, high-energy and high-stakes show,” said Rob Wade, President of Alternative Entertainment and Specials, Fox Entertainment. “Niecy Nash is one of the most talented, beloved and spirited people in the business. She’s been a dear friend to Fox for many years, most recently on The Masked Singer, and we are so happy to keep her on our air next season with Don’t Forget the Lyrics!”

“I’m so excited to be part of the DFTL family,” added Nash. “I love music and I’m happy to be involved in a show that gives people an opportunity to win life-changing amounts of money.”

“Don’t Forget the Lyrics! has been my baby ever since it originally premiered in 2007,” said Apploff, who will exec produce. “Not only was it a hit on Fox, but we also sold the show in over 20 countries around the world. The time is perfect to make it even bigger and better. We are so thankful to bring back this amazingly fun and entertaining show with the incredible Niecy Nash at the helm.”

Nash is repped by Artists First, WME and Jackoway Austen.