Don Johnson Confirms ‘Nash Bridges’ Revival Is Heading Into Production

USA Network’s Nash Bridges revival is getting closer to reality. Series star Don Johnson confirmed Wednesday on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that he is in “heavy prep” on the revival. Johnson will reprise the title character in the project, which has been in development at USA since 2019 as a two-hour movie/backdoor pilot.

“So we find Nash some years later and Cheech is going to come back and join me and Jeff Perry,” Johnson told DeGeneres. “We’ve got a pretty exciting show that we’re prepping in San Francisco right now.”

Johnson confirmed on The Talk in 2019 that his longtime co-star Cheech Marin would return for the revival in his role as Inspector Joe Dominguez.

The original Nash Bridges series ran on CBS from 1996 to 2001. The Nash Bridges revival comes from Johnson, Bill Chais (Franklin & Bash) and Marc Rosen.

You can watch Johnson’s entire interview with DeGeneres below.