Dogwoof Boards Tribeca Doc ‘The Kids’ About Stars Of Larry Clark’s Cult Classic ‘Kids’

EXCLUSIVE: London-based sales outfit Dogwoof has picked up world rights excluding Australian and New Zealand on Eddie Martin’s feature documentary The Kids, which is the story of the young skateboarders picked from the streets of Manhattan by Larry Clark to star in his 1995 cult classic Kids.

Martin previously directed Have You Seen the Listers?, which Dogwoof handled rights on and sold to Netflix. He also helmed All This Mayhem, about the dark side of professional skateboarding.

His latest chronicles, in their own words, how the stars of Kids became overnight commodities, thrust into the mainstream spotlight. Left adrift under the bright lights, some discovered transcendent lives and careers – while others, abandoned and unequipped to handle fame, suffered fatal consequences.

The Kids is produced and edited by Shannon Swan, co-produced by Hamilton Chango Harris, Peter Bici, Caroline Rothstein, and Jessica Forsyth, with cinematography by Hugh Miller and additional camera by Michael Latham and Jérôme de Gerlache. It is a 6 Seasons Productions and Resolution Media production, made with support from Screen Australia and with the assistance of Film Victoria.

“I couldn’t think of a better company to handle our film. Dogwoof’s stellar team combined with their passion for non-fiction films makes them the perfect partner,” said Martin.

“The Kids is a long-overdue and fitting tribute to those whose experience of fame was the side so rarely talked about,” added Oli Harbottle of Dogwoof. “We love working with the incredibly talented Eddie, and can’t wait to bring his new film to audiences at Tribeca and beyond.”