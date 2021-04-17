You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
DMX Will Have Public Memorial At Brooklyn’s Barclays Center

BET
Rapper/actor DMX will be remembered at an April 24 memorial service at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, his manager said today.

DMX died on April 9 of a heart attack that followed a drug overdose. He lingered for more than a week in a vegetative state before finally passing.

Details on how many people will be able to attend the ceremony and ticketing are still being determined, according to manager Steve Rifkind. A day after the public event, DMX’s family and friends will attend a private funeral service at a church in the NYC area.

Capacity at the arena, which is home to the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty of the WNBA, wil be limited by pandemic restrictions.

One of the last big DMX shows happened at the Barclays Center in June 2019.

