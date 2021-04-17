DMX Will Have Public Memorial At Brooklyn’s Barclays Center

DMX died on April 9 of a heart attack that followed a drug overdose. He lingered for more than a week in a vegetative state before finally passing.
Details on how many people will be able to attend the ceremony and ticketing are still being determined, according to manager Steve Rifkind. A day after the public event, DMX’s family and friends will attend a private funeral service at a church in the NYC area.
Capacity at the arena, which is home to the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty of the WNBA, wil be limited by pandemic restrictions.
