DMX Will Have Public Memorial At Brooklyn’s Barclays Center

Rapper/actor DMX will be remembered at an April 24 memorial service at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center , his manager said today.

DMX died on April 9 of a heart attack that followed a drug overdose. He lingered for more than a week in a vegetative state before finally passing.

Details on how many people will be able to attend the ceremony and ticketing are still being determined, according to manager Steve Rifkind. A day after the public event, DMX’s family and friends will attend a private funeral service at a church in the NYC area.