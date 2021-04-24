DMX Gets Huge Send-Off On NY Streets Before Barclay’s Center Public Memorial

Rapper/actor DMX was remembered today at a memorial service at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. While capacity for that was restricted, thousands of New Yorkers got to glimpse his funeral procession and bid farewell as his casket was taken through the city’s streets.

Temporary street closings, lane restrictions and heavy road congestion marked the procession from Yonkers, NY, where he grew up, to Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. The rapper’s red casket was borne on a monster truck with “Long Live DMX” painted on its side.The monster truck was seen as an homage to the motorcycle-loving Ruff Ryders, the group where DMX rose to stardom.

DMX died on April 9 of a heart attack that followed a drug overdose. He lingered for more than a week in a vegetative state before finally passing.

Some 200 NYPD cops and traffic enforcement officers were assigned to help expedite the funeral cortege. “Temporary closures south on the Major Deegan to the Robert F. Kennedy Bridge to the westbound Grand Central Parkway,” the NYPD tweeted.

Attendance at Barclays was limited to 10 percent of its 19,000-seat capacity. The arena is home to the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty of the WNBA.

One of the last big DMX shows happened at the Barclays Center in June