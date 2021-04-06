Disneyland Updates Fans On Reservations, Ticketing Ahead Of April 30 Reopening

As Disneyland and Disney California Adventure prepare to open their gates April 30, the company reminded fans Tuesday that capacity restraints require online reservations in advance for the parks, which will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and provided the latest updates on how to do it.

“We know you are eager to get back to the magic, and likely have questions about your next visit,” Michael Ramirez, the Disneyland Resort public relations director, wrote on the park site. Disney’s flagship park has been shuttered for more than a year. The company announced its reopening day on March 17. An open Disneyland is something of a bellwether for a return to normalcy. The updates came just as California officials promised an end to most Covid-19 restrictions by June 15.

Key dates: If you currently hold a theme park ticket, you can check available days for your one-day ticket type beginning April 9.

The theme park reservation system will open no earlier than 8 a.m. PT on April 12, and guests who already have valid theme park tickets may begin making park reservations.

Theme park ticket sales will resume no earlier than 8 a.m. PT on April 15, and guests without park tickets may begin purchasing tickets and making park reservations.

A theme park reservation and valid admission ticket for the same park on the same date are required for guests ages 3 and up. Guests must have a valid theme park admission ticket in order to make a reservation. Theme park reservations will be limited and subject to availability and, until further notice, only California residents may visit the parks, and in groups no larger than three households – in line with current regulations.

Guests with valid theme park admission tickets who are planning a stay at Disney’s Grand California Hotel & Spa will also need to book a theme park reservation, as a hotel stay does not guarantee a theme park reservation.

Guests can order food ahead on the Disneyland App at most quick service restaurants inside the theme parks. Bookings for select locations will open on April 22 with limited capacity.