Disney Offers First Look At Avengers Campus At California Adventure Park, Reveals Opening Date

Disney has revealed the first images and computer visualizations of the Avengers Campus, which will open June 4 at California Adventure.

The theme park, along with next-door Disneyland in Anaheim, is finally reopening on April 30 for California residents with capacity limits after more than a year of coronavirus shutdowns.

In a press briefing and blog post, execs offered new details about the widely anticipated Marvel-ized area of the park. (See a short video above.) Patrons will be “invited to team up with the Avengers and their allies and live out your Super Hero dreams,” the blog post promised. “Avengers Campus is comprised of several heroic locations, each hosted by a different Avenger to share their unique powers, technology and knowledge with recruits.”

One area, the Worldwide Engineering Brigade (or WEB) will center on Spider-Man. It will feature WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, the first Disney ride-through attraction with Spidey, who will be voiced by Tom Holland. Interestingly, the feature film franchise is a rare Marvel property that, for complicated reasons, does not belong to Disney. But the company can mine it for theme parks.

Other elements of the new campus include a Guardians of the Galaxy-themed attraction that opened in 2017, a Doctor Strange section and encounters with a number of Marvel characters roaming the grounds.

As to the overall approach to the theme parks business, which executives have said has undergone a reappraisal in the absence of crowds, some changes are afoot. Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney parks, experiences and products, said Disney is creating a “multidisciplinary team.” Its charge will be to develop “groundbreaking ideas that will shape the future of the guest experience.”

Punctuating his remarks at the virtual briefing, D’Amaro brandished what he said was a “real” lightsaber. In a separate interview with CNN, he promised that the parks would be “technology-ridden” and would explore the “metaverse” with a range of futuristic offerings.