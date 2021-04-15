Disney+ Sets UK Scripted Projects From Producers Behind ‘Killing Eve’, ‘Gentleman Jack’ & ‘The Night Manager’

Disney+ has unveiled a slate of UK scripted originals, teaming on projects with the producers behind Killing Eve, Gentleman Jack, and The Night Manager.

Building on U.S. originals including WandaVision, the new eight-part shows will play across Disney+ and Star, the streamer’s grownup international brand, which sits as a tile on the Disney+ menu.

The three projects include a Disney+ swashbuckling adventure from BAFTA-winning Gentleman Jack writer Sally Wainwright, produced by Lookout Point and titled The Ballad of Renegade Nell; Star heist series Culprits, written by J Blakeson (I Care A Lot) and produced by Character 7’s Stephen Garrett, who made The Night Manager; and Sid Gentle Films’ Extraordinary, a Star comedy series from new talent Emma Moran.

Here are the loglines for each:

The Ballad of Renegade Nell

When she’s framed for murder, Nell Jackson is forced into a life of highway robbery, along with her two orphaned sisters Roxanne and George. Aided by a plucky little spirit called Billy Blind, Nell realizes that fate has put her on the wrong side of the law for a reason, a reason much bigger than she could’ve ever imagined, a reason that goes right up to Queen Anne and beyond, to the struggle for power raging across the battlefields of Europe. Executive produced by Sally Wainwright, Faith Penhale, and Will Johnston from BBC Studios-backed Lookout Point, this will be a stylish, witty and surprising romp from one of the UK’s most acclaimed series creators.

Culprits

Culprits follows what happens after a heist, when the crew have gone their separate ways, but are being targeted by a killer one-by-one. A whip-smart thriller created and directed by J Blakeson, executive produced by Stephen Garrett (The Undoing; The Night Manager), and produced by Morenike Williams (Killing Eve). Culprits is a Character 7 production.

Extraordinary

A Star Original comedy series from new talent Emma Moran, follows Jen, a young, self-aware woman who lives in a world where everyone has a superpower… except her. From BAFTA, Golden Globe, Emmy, and Peabody Award-winning production company Sid Gentle Films, this is a fresh, innovative comedy about being young and finding your feet in a confusing world, when all you’ll ever be is ‘ordinary.’ Extraordinary is a celebration of the anti-superhero, giving people permission to embrace their general okay-ness. Extraordinary is executive produced by Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris (Killing Eve) and Charles Dawson, and created by Moran, a stand-out debut writer with an utterly distinctive voice.

The series build on Disney+’s previously announced slate of European originals, as well as a UK series announced earlier this week with David Beckham, titled Save Our Squad. They were commissioned by Liam Keelan, vice president of original content, and director of scripted Johanna Devereaux.