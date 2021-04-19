Disney Studio Marketing Executives Anastasia Ali & Jan Coleman Promoted To VP

EXCLUSIVE: We have learned that Anastasia Ali has been promoted to VP Marketing at Disney Studios Content and Jan Coleman has been upped to VP Global Marketing Partnerships, Promotions & Multicultural.

Ali works closely with all aspects of the marketing group to develop and lead strategic marketing objectives for select theatrical films, as well as select films and series for Disney+. She previously worked on the campaigns for the $1.3 billion-grossing Marvel movie Black Panther, Will Smith’s highest-grossing movie Aladdin at $1.05 billion and this year’s Oscar-nominated Pixar pic Soul. She joined Disney in 2013 as an MBA intern and was part of the Studio Marketing rotational program for rising executives.

She co-founded Disney’s Black Employee Resource Group, The Bond, and along with Coleman co-founded rePRESENT, Studio Marketing’s center of excellence, focused on scaling multicultural marketing competencies and developing diverse talent.

As VP of Global Marketing Partnerships, Promotions & Multicultural for the Walt Disney Studios, Coleman oversees creating, strategizing and negotiating multi-platform brand partnerships across the studio’s multiple film brands: Disney, Pixar, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Lucasfilm, 20th Century and Disney+. This includes co-branded marketing campaigns and activations, placement integrations, global licensing and sponsorships of large-scale events. She is also focused on creating culturally relevant marketing partnerships with brands that authentically speak to multicultural consumers.

Coleman most recently worked on the promotional campaign for Soul. During her tenure at Disney, she launched and managed partnerships with brands such as Porsche, Bose, Sonos, MAC Cosmetics, P&G’s My Black is Beautiful, HP, Vizio, Whirlpool, Ancestry and Blue Apron.

“I am so grateful for the hard work, passion, and creativity that Jan and Anastasia have put into so many of our campaigns, and especially their dedication to authentically reaching our multicultural consumers. They are excellent leaders and I couldn’t be more excited for our road ahead as we embark on campaigns for an incredible slate of theatrical and streaming projects,” said Disney Studios Content President of Marketing Asad Ayaz.

Prior to joining Disney, Ali produced content for a global audience on digital and cable platforms including BET.com’s groundbreaking web series Buppies and TV One’s first scripted show Love That Girl! which was nominated for four NAACP Image Awards and won the Visionary Award from the National Association for Multiculturalism in Communications. She also worked in celebrity brand management, where she brokered deals with Toyota, P&G, the United Negro College Fund and the Ministry of Tourism of Trinidad and Tobago. Ali has an MBA from UCLA Anderson School of Management and a BA from Brown University. She is a first-generation American who is both Afro-Latina and Indo-Caribbean.

Before joining Disney in 2011, Coleman worked on the Harry Potter Franchise Development team at Warner Bros, maximizing the breadth of the franchise across the studio’s movie, television, interactive, digital and consumer products businesses including the opening of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Prior to Warner Bros, Coleman held positions at 20th Century Fox in Publicity and Promotional Partnerships, and MGM where she worked on the first global Visa integration and placement of BMW for the Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies. She also serves on the board of Kids in the Spotlight, a nonprofit organization that provides a platform for foster care youth to tell their stories through film.