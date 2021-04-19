Disney Hires Netflix EMEA Exec Emma Smart; ‘After Life’ Season 3 Begins Shooting; Netflix Nabs Sony’s Talent Chief Sian Whomes — Global Briefs

Disney Hires Netflix EMEA Exec Emma Smart

Disney has recruited Emma Smart, Netflix’s London-based director of business affairs for original series, as its VP for business affairs, originals. Smart will report to Diego Londono, Disney’s EVP, media networks and content, negotiating UK-based original productions, as well as having oversight of European production deals. She will work alongside Sonja Brugger, VP acquisitions and commercial affairs, and Liam Keelan, VP, original production. Prior to joining Netflix in 2018, she was head of business affairs for drama at ITV.

‘After Life’ Season 3 Begins Shooting

Netflix has announced that Season 3 of Ricky Gervais comedy After Life has started shooting. Set in the small, fictitious town of Tambury, the comedy-drama series follows Tony (Gervais), a writer for the local newspaper whose life is upended after his wife dies from cancer. Produced by Derek Productions, the third season forms part of an overall deal Gervais has with Netflix. The six-part series is created, written, and directed by Gervais. Charlie Hanson is the producer and Gervais and Duncan Hayes are executive producers.

Netflix Nabs Sony’s Talent Chief Sian Whomes

Sony Pictures Television’s head of talent Sian Whomes has joined Netflix’s EMEA talent acquisition team, she has announced on LinkedIn. “Sometimes an opportunity comes along that you have to say yes to, and I can’t wait to start this new chapter at Netflix,” she wrote after nearly four years working at Sony. UK trade Broadcast first spotted her LinkedIn update.