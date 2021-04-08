Disney+ Hires ‘It’s A Sin’ Commissioner Lee Mason As Its EMEA Scripted Chief

Disney+ has hired Lee Mason, the Channel 4 commissioner behind It’s A Sin, as its scripted chief in EMEA.

Mason will join the streamer as director of scripted in the summer after nearly a decade at Channel 4, where he was also involved in commissioning BAFTA-winning Netflix co-production The End of the F***ing World. He will report to Liam Keelan, VP of original content in EMEA.

Mason is the second Channel 4 commissioner Keelan has poached this year after he recruited Sean Doyle to be Disney+’s point-person for unscripted producers in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

Both Mason and Doyle will work across Disney+ and its grownup brand Star to commission original series. The streamer unveiled its first European slate in February, which included drama series such as mafia drama The Good Mothers from House Productions and Wildside.

UK trade Broadcast first reported Mason’s appointment. He will work alongside Johanna Devereaux, Disney’s other director of scripted.