Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown & Jayma Mays Joining Disney+’s ‘Enchanted’ Sequel ‘Disenchanted’

EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Primetime Emmy nominee Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown and Jayma Mays are boarding the Disney+ Enchanted sequel Disenchanted.

Disney Studios’ President of Production Sean Bailey announced the sequel at Disney Investor Day back in December. As previously announced, Amy Adams, Idina Menzel and James Marsden from the first 2007 movie will be reprising their respective roles of Giselle, Nancy and Prince Edward with composer Alan Menken also returning. The composer in a JLGB Virtual live stream mentioned that Marsden and Menzel would be returning for Disenchanted.

The 2007 live-action movie was a satire on Disney animated princess musicals, a fish-out-of water tale about a cartoon princess who is submerged in modern day New York City. I hear Rudolph will play a villain in the sequel with Brown and Mays also potentially portraying evil as well.

Adam Shankman is directing for a production start later this spring.

The first movie, which grossed over $340M WW, was nominated for three Oscars in the Best Song category for Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz’s tunes “Happy Working Song,” “So Close” and “That’s How You Know.”

Rudolph, who has won high praise for her portrayal of VP Kamala Harris on SNL, will next star in Disney/Pixar’s Luca and Sony/Netflix’s The Mitchells vs. the Machines. She starred in Adam Sandler’s Netflix movie Hubie Halloween back in the fall, and her several feature credits include Inherent Vice, The Way Way Back, Bridesmaids, and Away We Go. Rudolph won two Primetime Emmys last year for SNL (Guest Actress in a Comedy Series) and Big Mouth (Outstanding Character Voice-over performance). The SNL alum is repped by WME, 3 Arts, and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman.

Brown played Shirley Bennett across 99 episodes of NBC’s comedy series Community. She stars on Disney+ series Big Shot opposite John Stamos. Her feature credits include Avengers: Endgame, Lady and the Tramp, Repo Man and (500) Days of Summer. The actress is represented by Innovative Artists and Marcia Hurwitz Management & Consulting.

Mays played Emma Pillsbury during 82 episodes of Glee, Warner Bros, and starred on TV’s Trial & Error, and on NBC’s Heroes as Charlie Andrews. The actress starred in such movies as Bill & Ted Face the Music, Red Eye, American Made, The Smurfs and Paul Blart: Mall Cop. Mays is repped by UTA and Framework Entertainment.